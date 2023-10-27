86°
Group gathers outside City Court to show support for Israel
BATON ROUGE - A group of about 20 people gathered during the noon hour at City Court in downtown Baton Rouge to stand in solidarity with Israel.
The gathering was organized by local attorney Yigal Bander, who told those assembled that the United States plays a crucial role by supporting Israel in its war with Hamas, and that he is encouraged by the support Americans have shown since the outbreak.
Over the past weekend, a rally along Bluebonnet Boulevard drew dozens in support of the Palestinian people, who make up a large part of the population in war-torn Gaza.
