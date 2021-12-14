Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives $1.4 million grant for restoration

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank received a $1.4 million grant from FEMA to help in restoring flood-related damages.

The grant reimburses expenses to dispose of debris, clean and disinfect property and equipment along with restoring refrigeration and freezing at the Choctaw Drive distribution facility damaged in the August flood. The grant will also provide the food bank with a temporary facility to support the continuation of its operations.

The funds were made available through FEMA's Public Assistance program, which reimburses expenses to eligible local and state government along with private non-profit entities in 26 designated parishes to repair disaster-damaged facilities.

The 26 designated parishes eligible for PA funding are: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Livingston, Point Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

FEMA typically reimburses 75 percent of eligible PA expenses, however applicants will be reimbursed 90 percent of expenses given the magnitude of the August flood, according to officials