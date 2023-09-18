Latest Weather Blog
Great weather for Louisiana and Mississippi, but other states need to pay attention
Late summer it may be, but a fall feel will stay in place through the extended forecast.
Friday and Saturday will bring mostly clear skies, highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Some typically cooler locations north of I-12 could briefly drop into the upper 50s. Weather for
TROPICS:
Hurricane Irma has weakened, but not by much. It is currently a category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds moving west northwest at 16 miles per hour. This is still an extremely powerful and dangerous storm. Our forecast indicates a hard turn to the north with Irma making landfall near the southern tip of Florida as a major hurricane, and then movement directly up the Florida Peninsula before turning northwest over Georgia the middle of next week as a tropical depression or a remnant low. Areas of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, and northern Alabama will need continuously monitor the forecast. While these areas may not be impacted by the extreme winds, rain and strong winds in general will be a threat.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Jose is a category 3 hurricane and Katia is a category 1 hurricane. Katia has 90 mph winds and is drifting west southwest toward the Mexican Coast. Jose has intensified to 125 mph winds movement is west northwest at 16 miles per hour; this is a path that could influence intrests in the leeward islands; an area already battered by Hurricane Irma just a few days ago. Jose will then be influenced by the same trough deflecting Irma, by recurving back into the Atlantic.
Overall, our weather stays quiet through the middle of next week as Irma passes to our east.
