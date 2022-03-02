Grandmother arrested for leaving 8-year-old grandson on side of road

HARAHAN – A grandmother was arrested for child desertion after she left her 8-year-old grandson on the side of the road in Harahan.

According to Harahan Police, officers received reports of a woman, who was driving her vehicle on Dickory Avenue in Harahan, when she stopped her vehicle to let a boy out and drove away. The boy was not wearing a shirt or shoes and the ground was hot, police said.

A stranger stopped and took the boy to the Harahan Fire Department. The boy told police that he dropped a toy out of the window and when he got out of the car to get it, his grandmother, Evelyn Knight, drove away.

After questioned by police, Knight said that the boy was taking too long to look for his toy and responded "I don't know," when asked how she expected the boy to get home.

Knight was arrested on the above charge and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail.