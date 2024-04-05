Grand jury rejects LSU RB Trey Holly's attempted murder charge; still faces trial for felony

Image credit to LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury rejected a second-degree attempted murder charge for LSU running back Trey Holly Friday.

According to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, the Union Parish grand jury still charged Holly with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality. His attorney, Mike Small, said Holly will plead not guilty.

Holly turned himself in after a shooting on February 9 and is one of three people arrested. Holly was booked for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. The shooting left two people injured, including one with serious injuries.

Shortly after the arrest, Holly put a statement on social media saying he was falsely identified and 100% innocent.