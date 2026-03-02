Bayou Cane firefighters respond to fire along Duet Street; no injuries reported

BAYOU CANE — Firefighters responded to a fire along Duet Street in Bayou Cane over the weekend.

According to fire officials, crews arrived around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday to find a house overtaken by flames, along with a car, a truck and a small trailer.

By 3:09 p.m., the fire was brought under control, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.