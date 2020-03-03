Grand jury indicts third suspect tied to disturbing Livingston rape case

LIVINGSTON - Melanie Curtin, the third person arrested in a case involving a former deputy and school teacher accused of sexually abusing children, was formally charged Tuesday.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Curtin on charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

Curtin was arrested last month in the ongoing investigation involving Dennis and Cynthia Perkins. Though Curtin's alleged crimes involved adults, the Perkins were arrested late last year on charges that included child porn and rape.

Documents suggest Curtin raped an adult victim in 2014 with the help of Dennis Perkins.

A judge ordered last month that Curtin would not be allowed to leave the state for work during the legal process, citing her penchant for taking trips outside the country.