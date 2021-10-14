Grand jury indicts brothers involved in Memorial Day triple shooting that killed a toddler

BATON ROUGE - Two brothers, Ledarrius Coleman and David Williams, were indicted Thursday in a Memorial Day shooting that claimed the life of a one-year-old girl.

Williams, 19, and Coleman, 16, were charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Ja'Tyri Brown, 1, Reginald Thomas, 20, and Dewayne Dunn Junior, 16. Williams was 15 at the time of the murders.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m. on May 31 at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive. Residents were having a pool party when the gunmen showed up and started shooting at two of the victims. Ja'Tyri was hit by a stray bullet and died shortly after at the hospital.

According to the Advocate, an EBR grand jury permitted the charges against 23-year-old Christopher A. Stovall and a 15-year-old from Baker. This means they neither indicted nor cleared them.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said soon another man, 20-year-old Kaleb Trejohn Turner, will be brought before a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder in the case.