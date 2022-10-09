Latest Weather Blog
Grand jury does not indict mother who's toddler shot 1-year-old sibling
BATON ROGUE - A grand jury returned a no true bill in the case where a mother's toddler shot a one-year-old sibling.
23-year-old Crystal Kinchen was originally charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. On Friday, the grand jury ruled to not indict her on the charge.
The incident occurred on Nov. 15 in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on North Foster Drive.
Police said Kinchen asked a friend to drive her and her two children to a relative's home after having an argument with her boyfriend. During the drive, the group stopped at the Family Dollar store on North Foster Drive.
While her friend was inside the store, Kinchen said she heard a gunshot but thought it was a firecracker. She then found her daughter on the floor of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital by a personal vehicle rather than EMS, according to authorities.
Her bond was originally set at $15,000. On Nov. 18, Kinchen was bonded out of prison.
