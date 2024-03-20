63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grambling State basketball to kick off First Four in 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

37 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 11:20 AM March 20, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via Grambling State

GRAMBLING - The Grambling men's basketball team is tipping off for the first match of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. 

GSU secured its first trip to Division I after defeating Texas Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Saturday. They entered the SWAC tournament as the No. 1 seed and currently sit at a 20-14 record. 

Trending News

Wednesday's contest will be the first-ever meeting between Grambling State and Montana State (17-17 overall, 9-9 Big Sky), who is embarking on its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days