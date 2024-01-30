Latest Weather Blog
Graduating seniors hold car-parade through Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY – It wasn’t the traditional high school graduation that seniors were looking forward to, but Sunday afternoon seniors in Zachary found a way to celebrate and have some fun.
“It just, it brought a smile to my face,” said Taurus Calligan, who graduated from Zachary High School.
Nearly a dozen students participated in a car parade through Windsor Place. The parade was lead by Zachary police and fire units.
“It was a special milestone in children’s lives so I thought it would be a nice way to just lift them up at this time,” said Simone Wright, who co-organized the event.
Many of the cars were decked out in posters with pictures of the graduating seniors, including Calligan’s car.
“My son is our first graduate, so I was torn when they said no graduation. So when I saw the event, I said I am all in,” said Calligan’s mom, Teressa Calligan.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the traditional graduation ceremony was canceled.
