Graduating seniors hold car-parade through Zachary neighborhood

ZACHARY – It wasn’t the traditional high school graduation that seniors were looking forward to, but Sunday afternoon seniors in Zachary found a way to celebrate and have some fun.

“It just, it brought a smile to my face,” said Taurus Calligan, who graduated from Zachary High School.

Nearly a dozen students participated in a car parade through Windsor Place. The parade was lead by Zachary police and fire units.

“It was a special milestone in children’s lives so I thought it would be a nice way to just lift them up at this time,” said Simone Wright, who co-organized the event.

Many of the cars were decked out in posters with pictures of the graduating seniors, including Calligan’s car.

“My son is our first graduate, so I was torn when they said no graduation. So when I saw the event, I said I am all in,” said Calligan’s mom, Teressa Calligan.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the traditional graduation ceremony was canceled.