Grab your umbrella and keep it close through Wednesday

Grab your umbrella today, just in case! You’ll want to keep it around for tomorrow as well.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Humidity is already making a return, and it will be noticeably more humid than yesterday. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees, and a few afternoon showers pop up. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge have the best chance to see a brief shower or two. The humidity will continue to funnel in and conditions overnight will be a bit muggy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Up Next: A lot of areas will miss out on the rain on Tuesday, but there is a much better chance to see rain on Wednesday. A cold front is set to move through the area on Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance for rain for the entire viewing area. Some of the Wednesday storms will be on the stronger side with the possibility of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. After the showers start, they will be on and off into the evening hours of Wednesday. Estimated rain totals are less than 1 inch for the entire area. Between the clouds and the rain, it will be muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

After the cold front moves all the way through overnight into Thursday, conditions will be cooler and drier. Temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday morning, then temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s on Thursday and Friday. The overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 50s through the weekend. It will be possible to dip into the 30s on Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be back in the 70s by Saturday. Easter weekend looks great! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

