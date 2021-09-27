80°
Governor will discuss Louisiana's mask mandate at Tuesday news briefing
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether he will extend the state's mask mandate.
The governor scheduled a news briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's health orders related to COVID-19.
The state's current mask order is scheduled to expire Wednesday. WBRZ will carry the briefing on Channel 2 and WBRZ+.
Tomorrow (9/28) at 1 p.m., @LouisianaGov and Dr. @JoeKanter will brief the media about COVID-19 in Louisiana and next steps for the Governor's current COVID emergency order/mask mandate, which expires on Wednesday.— Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) September 27, 2021
The Governor will also offer updates on Hurricane Ida recovery.
