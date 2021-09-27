Governor will discuss Louisiana's mask mandate at Tuesday news briefing

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether he will extend the state's mask mandate.

The governor scheduled a news briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's health orders related to COVID-19.

The state's current mask order is scheduled to expire Wednesday. WBRZ will carry the briefing on Channel 2 and WBRZ+.