Governor vetoes bill proposing transgender ban in girls sports
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill proposing the ban of transgender girls playing school sports.
Senate Bill 156, known as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, hoped to "prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls and women at elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools."
Gov. Edwards' statement on his veto of Senate Bill 156, which sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/i8UPo5sko4— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 22, 2021
