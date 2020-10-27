Governor vetoes bill aimed at limiting his emergency powers

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards has vetoed a bill that would limit his ability to impose coronavirus restrictions.

The governor's office announced Tuesday that Edwards vetoed HB4, which would give legislators authority to terminate his emergency declarations. The legislation passed both the Senate and House with votes of 23-13 and 54-30, respectively.

In the announcement, the governor's office said the bill "does not represent a serious approach to responding to a public health emergency."

Republicans do not currently have enough members in the state legislature to override a gubernatorial veto, which would take a two-thirds majority.

