Governor signs permit-free concealed carry bill, takes effect July 4

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A bill to remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana received final approval from the legislature and was signed by Governor Jeff Landry on Wednesday. 

The law, which takes effect July 4, 2024, allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and concealed carry a weapon without the need for a permit or training. 

"Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing," Landry posted Wednesday. 

