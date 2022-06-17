Governor sending state police, Department of Corrections to help staffing issues at youth center in 'disrepair'

NEW ORLEANS - After five juvenile inmates escaped the facility, and a 'riot' began less than 24 hours later, State Senator Pat Connick is calling for the closure of the Bridge City Youth Center.

Connick said the facility is not fit for the "worst of the worst," according to WWLTV.

“We need to shut down this facility and get these juveniles out of this neighborhood,” Connick said. “The facility is not designed to house violent inmates. The kids now know how to escape. They’re clever and cause chaos.”

Until it is closed, Connick called for additional staffing, a request that Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday afternoon would be answered with help from Louisiana State Police and the Department of Corrections.

Edwards released the following statement regarding the staffing issues at the facility:

“Starting tonight, there will be more manpower on site at both Bridge City and Swanson providing extra security in order to ensure the safety of the youth, staff and the surrounding communities. Our goal is to make certain the unfortunate incidents that recently occurred at both facilities will not be repeated. It is an urgent situation, and this immediate solution will be in place for as long as necessary as we work to put a long term staffing plan in place to ensure the safety of the youth who have been entrusted to our care as well as the staff. We are in conversations about the longer term solution and nothing is off the table. The issues are complex, but chief among them are the lack of employees and the major disrepair of the Bridge City campus. We have been working with Deputy Secretary Bill Sommers to address the issues and will continue to do so. Our commitment has always been to keep the youth secure while supporting their rehabilitation and we have not and will not waiver from that.”

It's unclear whether the facility will be shut down.