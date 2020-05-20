77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Governor remains hopeful for June 5 start of 'phase 2' in Louisiana

Wednesday, May 20 2020
BATON ROUGE - During his radio show Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards says he is cautiously optimistic the state will be able to enter phase two of reopening in the first week of June. 

The governor says moving into the next phase of opening the state is contingent on how case data trends in the next week. 

Louisiana entered the first phase on Friday, and the number of daily new coronavirus cases has stayed relatively low in the past week. However, Edwards said it would take one to two weeks to know whether the state will see a spike in new cases.

Nevertheless, the state was greeted with some good news Wednesday as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dipped below 1,000 statewide.

You can find a breakdown of the state's most recent coronavirus data here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/fewer-than-1-000-coronavirus-patients-hospitalized-in-la-as-state-reports-278-new-cases-wednesday

