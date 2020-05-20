Governor remains hopeful for June 5 start of 'phase 2' in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - During his radio show Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards says he is cautiously optimistic the state will be able to enter phase two of reopening in the first week of June.

The governor says moving into the next phase of opening the state is contingent on how case data trends in the next week.

. @LouisianaGov says he hopes to move to Phase 2 of the economic reopening on June 5, says monitoring data closely. He says he expects to be able to reopen more of the economy if people continue to be cautious, wear masks, remain distanced from people. #lalege #lagov — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 20, 2020

Louisiana entered the first phase on Friday, and the number of daily new coronavirus cases has stayed relatively low in the past week. However, Edwards said it would take one to two weeks to know whether the state will see a spike in new cases.

Nevertheless, the state was greeted with some good news Wednesday as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dipped below 1,000 statewide.

