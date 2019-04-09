73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor on Will Wade suspension: 'It's hard for me to disagree' with LSU

3 weeks 6 days 23 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 March 12, 2019 11:23 AM March 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that he understood LSU's decision to suspend Will Wade amid an ongoing recruiting scandal that has entangled the basketball coach.

Last week, a Yahoo! Sports report revealed that Wade was caught on federal wiretaps discussing a "strong-a** offer" with an agent implicated in an FBI investigation. The wiretaps were targeting Christian Dawkins, who's tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics.

The recorded phone call featured a frustrated Wade referencing "the Smart thing", which potentially referred to LSU's freshman guard Javonte Smart. Wade was suspended after he reportedly refused to speak with high-ranking university officials on the matter, and Smart was not allowed to play in the Tigers' win over Vanderbilt Saturday after the comments were made public.

"It's hard for me to disagree with that decision under those circumstances. Though it is my fervent hope that Coach Wade has a way to clear this up," the governor commented Tuesday. "Like everybody else, I'm a huge LSU fan."

There is currently no federal investigation into Wade, and he remains employed as LSU's head coach.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days