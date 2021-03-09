Governor 'mortified' by LSU sexual misconduct findings, stands with university's disciplinary actions

BATON ROUGE – Five days after Husch Blackwell released its lengthy report on mishandled sexual assault complaints at LSU, Governor John Bel Edwards weighed in.

“I was mortified when I read the report, and it really made me sick to my stomach to be honest with you,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Edwards said he took time over the weekend to review the report.

“I am determined that we are going to improve, not only at LSU, but we’re going to make it never happen anywhere else,” Edwards said.

While vowing to keep students in Louisiana safe from sexual assault, the governor took a stand by how LSU handled the findings since they came from those conducting the investigation.

“I’m not going to second guess it,” Edwards said.

On Friday, two associate athletics directors were suspended. This sparked outcry from LSU students who felt the punishment wasn’t harsh enough. Dozens gathered in protest outside the university's football offices Monday.

“We’re going to have the right people. We’re going to have the right amount of people. We’re going to devote enough resources so that we’re not going to have any confusion or organizational leadership that we’ve had in the past,” said Governor Edwards, discussing how policies should improve in the future.