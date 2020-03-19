Governor: Louisiana on pace to match Italy if residents don't heed warnings

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards gave a sobering warning to all in Louisiana Thursday.

It came during the governor's latest address on the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards announced Thursday afternoon that the number of cases in the state had climbed to 380 with 10 deaths.

With the updated statistics came a call for all residents to heed warnings from the state and federal governments.

"If you just look at the increase in cases day-to-day, the number of new cases... And this is early, but our trajectory is basically the same as what they had in Italy."

Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by the virus, with a death toll now over 3,400, higher than even China's. The entire population of Italy has been placed under lockdown, and residents are only allowed to leave for essential activities.

Louisiana has quickly become one of the states hit hardest by the virus in the United States, according to the CDC. Within the past week, Governor Edwards has ordered schools, bars, movie theaters and more to close down. Gatherings larger than 50 people have also been banned.