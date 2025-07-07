Governor: Louisiana native played key role in helping Camp Mystic campers evacuate amid flooding

ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria native and Louisiana Tech student was among several counselors who helped evacuate more than a dozen campers from Camp Mystic during the weekend's deadly flooding in Texas.

Emma Foltz has been a counselor at the camp for three years and "played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety" during the weekend's flooding, Gov. Jeff Landry said over the weekend.

"Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and bravery under immense pressure," Landry said on Facebook.

The flooding in central Texas left more than 80 people, including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, dead.

"We continue to pray for all those affected by this travesty. Louisiana is here to help!" Landry said.