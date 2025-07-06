Louisiana crews assisting in Texas response to catastrophic flooding

BATON ROUGE - Search and rescue efforts continue in Kerr County, Texas, following devastating floods along the Guadalupe River. Texas has requested additional aid from surrounding states, and several organizations in Louisiana have responded to the call, heading west to assist their neighbors.

One organization with members in Texas right now is the United Cajun Navy. Vice President Brian Trascher said they had been monitoring the situation when he received a call from U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

"He asked if we had any assets or capabilities in that area to go help because one of his close friends and colleagues, Congressman Chip Roy, that was his district," Trascher said.

UCN was able to scramble four airboats out of San Antonio, being brought toward Kerr County.

"They got in the water downstream, where it wasn't as rough, looking for any potential survivors. We sent a second wave in yesterday. A search and rescue team," Trascher said.

United Cajun Navy says that it has received many phone calls from people wanting to come and volunteer. UCN says it appreciates the enthusiasm people have been showing, but also says that many people would not be ready to see some of the things that this mission would show.

"We are using what we call special ops volunteers given the nature of sensitivity. We're talking about children. We have to make sure that everyone is properly vetted," Trascher said.

Trascher told WBRZ that the special ops volunteers are mostly combat veterans with a lot of experience in law enforcement.

"We did deploy our Chaplain Tony Dickey to Kerrville. He's on his way out there and I think he told me that he had somebody that he worked with that specialized in First Responder Counseling because in these cases, you see a lot of, you see a spike in the suicide rate among first responders when they experience an event like this," Trascher said.

Trascher was also asked if more members would be sent to Texas.

"We have a group of K-9 dogs that are on the way for missions, which is from rescue to recovery. I am planning to fly over tomorrow to go support our personnel over there and talk with some of the local officials and see what sort of the transition game plan is going to be," Trascher responded.

Another group dispatched to Texas is a Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue team. The 12-person team is managed and deployed through the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. Louisiana USAR has four task forces across the state of Louisiana. The team dispatched to Texas is made up of members from Task Force Two and Three. The members from Task Force Two come from the Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Feliciana, and East Side fire departments.

"It's comprised of several boats and equipment to be able to handle swift water rescue in swift water missions that are given to us by the state of Texas. The group of individuals that we've sent over there are some of the most highly qualified and dedicated members of the state fire service. These members are trained to perform in high rapid waters," Baton Rouge Fire Chief and Louisiana USAR Coordinator Michael Kimble said.

Kimble says that this situation is not just a job for them, it's a calling.

"We're about helping each other and we'll give back everything they have at a moment's notice. That the men and women that deployed on the Fourth of July weekend, dropped everything that they were doing, left their families within three hours of being notified, we were on the ground heading to Texas within three hours," Kimble said.