Governor Landry hosts ceremonial bill signing event Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - At the end of the legislative session, Governor Jeff Landry is signing several bills at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony will be held at the capital at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here.

The bills being signed this morning include ones relative to education, safety, health, the economy, and the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board.

The ceremony also comes days before the deadline to decide whether the session will be extended to hold a constitutional convention: a rewrite of the Louisiana constitution that will be voted on in this year's November election.

It's unclear whether the convention will still be held.