Governor Jeff Landry issues state of emergency for Louisiana amid law enforcement officer shortage

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry has issued an executive order issuing a state of emergency due to a police officer shortage.

The Louisiana Sheriff's Association said law enforcement offices were down approximately 1,800 deputies statewide, a record-low employment rate leading to an increase in response time.

This order allows sheriff's offices statewide to hire deputies faster, lifts the cap on the number, and increases payroll across departments.

"It was absolutely no accident that this executive order came today," political analyst James Hartman said. "The more important impact of this declaration is to the mobilize public to encourage their legislators, many of whom are newly elected, to take action that the governor approves of in his agenda."

State Senator Eddie Lambert said the state of emergency and special session are vital currently.

"You've got to have a lot of police, especially when you have a lot of crime like we have, and of course that's a cost to society, and a cost to taxpayers," Lambert said. "I think people are basically fed up, especially with juvenile crime. that's the biggest issue. All you have to do is turn on the TV everyday, and you see numerous murders. A lot of these people are below 18."

"As a former police officer and sheriff's deputy, I understand the vital role our law enforcement officers play in our communities," Landry said. "Currently, our state is facing a shortage of officers, resulting in increased crime and less public safety. Today's executive order, and the upcoming special session, will ensure our law enforcement officers are supported and we can begin to bring back law and order to our state."