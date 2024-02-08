Governor Jeff Landry calls special session on crime, set to begin Feb. 19

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry issued his plans for a special session to take place from February 19 to March 6 in attempt to address crime.

Among the many items to be addressed include restricting parole eligibility, expanding criteria for revoking parole and probation, increasing penalties for carjacking, granting immunity from liability based on certain criteria for peace officers, allowing concealed carrying of weapons without a permit to certain people, and legislating with regard to the prosecution of third-degree rape.

The full list can be found here.