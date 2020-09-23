82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor endorses EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome ahead of fall election

1 hour 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 September 23, 2020 2:18 PM September 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has endorsed incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in Baton Rouge's upcoming mayoral election.

The governor made the announcement during a joint press conference Wednesday.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3. 

The mayoral candidates are as follows.

-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 11 Councilman Matt Watson (R)

-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)

-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)

-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)

-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)

-Frank Smith III (R)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days