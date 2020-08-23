81°
Governor Edwards holds briefing on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura
BATON ROUGE - La. Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a second media briefing on Sunday.
Governor Edwards will address about Louisiana's activity related to Hurricane Marco and and Tropical Storm Laura at 6 p.m.
You can watch the briefing on Channel 2, WBRZ Plus, and Facebook Live.
