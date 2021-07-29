Government Street 'Road Diet' Project near completion

BATON ROUGE - After being talked about for 10 years, and under construction since 2018, it's down to the finishing touches on the Government Street project.

"I think it's great what they're doing. I wish they would hurry up a little bit," said one driver.

The 15 million dollar project is designed to make the street more pedestrian-friendly, promote businesses and reduce traffic.

"I haven't had a problem with the traffic. I thought it would be an issue since they narrowed the roads down," said a driver.

The three and half years of construction has not only been a headache for drivers, but for people who live on Government Street as well.

"Woo! It was hard to look at for two years. I had a pile of dirt in my yard.

orange barricades, busted up sidewalks, " Homeowner Aurelio Vasquez said.

Vasquez has been living on Government for ten years.

"It's been an experience with Government Street, but I enjoyed the progress," Vasquez said.

The project adds medians with year-round vegetation, and bright green stripes at intersections to make them more visible for bicyclists and drivers.

CATs buses have been diverted to North Boulevard during the work. Officials have not decided if the buses will return to Government Street when the construction is completed next month.