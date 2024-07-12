86°
Government Street reopens after overturned car removed

7 years 2 months 2 days ago Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 7:18 AM May 10, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Parts of Government Street were closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.

The crash happened near the intersection of Government Street and South 10th Street. Baton Rouge Police and firefighters responded to the scene. Police say injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

As of 8:20 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened.

