Government Street reopens after overturned car removed
BATON ROUGE – Parts of Government Street were closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.
The crash happened near the intersection of Government Street and South 10th Street. Baton Rouge Police and firefighters responded to the scene. Police say injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
SB Government is closed at the I-110 due to crash involving overturned vehicle. Left lane blocked NB due to emergency vehicles— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) May 10, 2017
As of 8:20 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened.
Crews now working to flip the car over. Government St. EB is closed at I-110. pic.twitter.com/RdBTxcGynQ— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) May 10, 2017
