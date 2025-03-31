Gov. Landry names State Fire Marshal to lead Office of Motor Vehicles

BATON ROUGE —The State Fire Marshal has been named the new Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles, Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday.

Bryan Adams will be replaced as State Fire Marshal by the current Deputy Chief for the State Fire Marshal’s Office Dale "Ed" Branch. Adams was appointed as State Fire Marshal in January 2024.

"Rest assured, I will remain engaged and involved with the Fire Marshal's Office. Continue to reach out to me for any needs, but know my leadership team is as strong and capable as ever and is here for you whenever you need them," Adams said.

Adams said his move would be effective on Monday, but added that he would return to the State Fire Marshal’s office following his service at OMV.

"With a lifelong career in public service and his experience as State Fire Marshal, Bryan Adams is exceptionally qualified to lead the Office of Motor Vehicles. He is committed to modernizing the outdated OMV system to better serve the people and ensure it operates efficiently moving forward. I am excited to see Bryan Adams step into the role of Commissioner, and I am confident he will work tirelessly to ensure the OMV serves the people as it should,” Landry said.

Landry announced Friday that the OMV's commissioner — Dan Casey — was resigning. Landry previously ordered a state of emergency for the OMV that will remain in effect until April 19.

On Monday, Landry also said that Matthew Boudreaux would be the new OMV Deputy Commissioner.