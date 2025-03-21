48°
Governor Landry declares state of emergency to make La. Office of Motor Vehicles more efficient
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency regarding the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles on Thursday.
Landry posted on social media that "outdated software is causing crippling delays at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles for the public" alongside the executive order.
In December, the OMV system had an outage, resulting in commissioner Dan Casey issuing a statement saying the OMV has operated on "outdated, 50-year-old mainframe COBOL computer software."
The order is effective until Sunday, April 19.
