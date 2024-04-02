Gov. Landry criticizes Mulkey, LSU womens basketball for missing national anthem during Iowa game

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry criticized Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team Tuesday morning for their not being on the court for the national anthem ahead of an Elite Eight matchup with Iowa.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Landry called for Louisiana lawmakers to put a policy in place that would require college athletes to be present for the national anthem, and that their absence could be punishable by the loss of athletic scholarships.

“My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey,” Landry’s statement said. “However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag!”

Following Monday’s game in Albany, New York, Mulkey said her team did not intentionally skip the anthem.

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played. We kind of (have) a routine where we're on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don't know... we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I'm sorry... Listen, that's nothing intentionally done,” she said.

While Iowa’s team was on the court during the anthem, neither the University of Southern California or UConn's teams were present on the court when the anthem was played during the other Elite Eight game Monday.