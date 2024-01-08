Gov. Landry calls special session, signs two executive orders on first day in office

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry called a special session on Congressional redistricting and signed two executive orders on his first day in office.

The special session on redrawing the boundaries for Congressional districts is set for Jan. 15-23. Those boundaries are the subject of a federal lawsuit and the judge has given legislators until Jan. 30 to set the new district lines.

Landry also reversed former Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to allow an appeals process and a potential path to graduation for high school students who don't pass the LEAP tests. It was particularly likely to affect students whose primary language is something other than English and who are not yet proficient English-speakers.

Landry said eliminating the appeal ensures that students are "prepared for post secondary education and the workforce by meeting minimum standards of proficiency in core subjects," according to the order.

The second executive order created the office of the First Lady for the governor's wife. Her office is now an extension of the governor's office and she acts as an official spokesperson for the state.