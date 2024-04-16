83°
Gov. Jeff Landry signs emergency declaration to assist in severe weather, tornado relief
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration Tuesday afternoon that permits the use of state resources to assist in the recovery process in areas affected by last week's severe weather and tornados.
Landry's order allows the state to provide debris removal assistance and emergency protective measures in Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, St. Landry and St. Tammany parishes.
St. Tammany Parish, specifically Slidell, will also receive shelter assistance to assist those displaced by tornado damage.
