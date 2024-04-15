Gov. Jeff Landry to declare State of Emergency to allocate resources to areas damaged by severe weather

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to issue an executive order that would a State of Emergency for parishes impacted by recent severe weather and tornados, the governor's office announced Monday.

Landry's call to expedite the use of state resources to aid in response efforts came just hours after he returned to Baton Rouge after visiting West Feliciana and St. Tammany parishes to survey the damage from tornadoes, hurricane force winds, hail and flooding that hit the state last week.

“I want to sincerely thank the linemen, first responders, local officials, faith based organizations and all relief organizations who have stepped up to assist those impacted by these storms. It was beneficial to assess the damage firsthand today and talk with local officials on the ground. As we begin the road to recovery, I want Louisianans to know that we will be with you every step of the way. The state of Louisiana is known for her resiliency, and this recovery process will be no different,” Landry's statement read.