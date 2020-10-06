Gov. Edwards to hold Tuesday afternoon news conference on Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE — Governor John Bel Edwards and his team are monitoring Hurricane Delta as the Category 2 hurricane increases in intensity and careens along a possible trajectory towards Louisiana.

In an effort to keep the public informed, Governor Edwards will address the public Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of Tuesday morning Delta is a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 110 mph.

8 AM EDT Tuesday Update: Hurricane #Delta continues to rapidly strengthen and now has maximum winds of 110 mph. Additional strengthening is expected and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Xzcgj5bNtd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2020

Meteorologists say the system will bring extremely dangerous hurricane conditions to the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula beginning early Wednesday.

After impacting the Yucatan Peninsula, Delta is expected to weaken and approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week, possibly bringing dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday or Friday night.

That said, weather experts agree Delta's exact track and future intensity remain uncertain. So, the storm system's path is subject to change and meteorologists are watching it closely.

On Monday, Governor Edwards essentially warned residents to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

In a public statement issued via email Monday afternoon, the Governor said: “It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle. It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously. That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand.”

