Gov Edwards: Louisiana schools expected to open on time, in August

BATON ROUGE - During a Wednesday afternoon interview, Governor John Bel Edwards said he expects Louisiana's K-12 schools to reopen on time, in August.

His statement was made in response to a question regarding the status of the state's educational system as Louisiana continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor went on to explain that specifics regarding the K-12 educational system's reopening plan will come from Cade Brumley, Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, in the coming weeks.

When schools open their doors for the Fall semester, they'll be expected to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some of these guidelines include:

-Classrooms will be adjusted to keep all seating/desks well-spaced, with at least 6 feet of distance between one another.

-Instead of utilizing school cafeterias for communal breakfast/lunch serving and dining, students will either bring their own meals, or staff will serve individually plated meals in classrooms.

- School bus staff will ensure that students who ride the bus practice social distancing.

Click here for further details related to the CDC's recommended guidelines for K-12 schools as they reopen to students, faculty, and staff.