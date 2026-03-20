2une In Previews: Drip, Sip and Jam returns for second year at Baton Rouge Community College

BATON ROUGE - It's time to Drip, Sip and Jam! Literally.

The second "Drip, Sip and Jam" fundraiser hosted by the Baton Rouge Community College Athletic Department is almost here.

At the event, you can design your own sneakers and apparel, sip on both cocktails and mocktails, taste foods from local restaurants and jam out to famed singer "Cupid."

The best part? It's all for a good cause!

All proceeds will benefit the Baton Rouge Community College's Athletic Department.

The fundraiser is taking place at BRCC's Bonne Sante Wellness Center on Thursday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $188 to $1,563 and can be purchased here.