66°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Drip, Sip and Jam returns for second year at Baton Rouge Community College
BATON ROUGE - It's time to Drip, Sip and Jam! Literally.
The second "Drip, Sip and Jam" fundraiser hosted by the Baton Rouge Community College Athletic Department is almost here.
At the event, you can design your own sneakers and apparel, sip on both cocktails and mocktails, taste foods from local restaurants and jam out to famed singer "Cupid."
The best part? It's all for a good cause!
All proceeds will benefit the Baton Rouge Community College's Athletic Department.
The fundraiser is taking place at BRCC's Bonne Sante Wellness Center on Thursday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Trending News
Tickets range in price from $188 to $1,563 and can be purchased here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family speaks out after human remains identified in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Alleged Roblox programmer arrested for possession of child sex doll along with...
-
Appeals court affirms decision to have new judge handle Madison Brooks-related case
-
Southern University System asks legislature for $19 million in one-time money
-
Louisiana lawmakers look to ban lab-grown meat
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances