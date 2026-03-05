Prairieville family stranded in Dubai as airspace closes after Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran

DUBAI — It's been nearly one week since the joint Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader, causing turmoil across the region.

One Prairieville family is stranded in Dubai after the region's airspace was shut down as a result of the conflict. The United Arab Emirates, where Dubai is located, sits on the Persian Gulf less than 100 miles from the coast of Iran.

Christian Walker, his pregnant wife and two young children were on a two-week vacation in Dubai when the conflict broke out. Now, Walker says he has seen several missile and drone interceptions in the area as the conflict rages on.

Several buildings in Dubai, including hotels, have been struck in the conflict, with Walker saying that his family was staying about a half-mile from one hotel that was struck.

"But we moved a little closer to the airport, where we were told it was a bit safer," Walker told WBRZ via a phone interview.

While he is concerned about the ongoing strikes, Walker said he is remaining optimistic about getting home safely soon.

"We're just kind of at the mercy of the airspace," Walker said, noting that there were strikes in the area around an hour before speaking to 2une In. "It pushes back the opening a little more."

Walker and his family may be stuck thousands of miles away, but he said that he has been providing constant updates to his family and friends back home.

"We're doing just fine," Walker said.

He said they are making the best of the bad situation, saying that they are celebrating one of their children's birthdays while in Dubai for the immediate future.

Walker said that his family has been in contact with the U.S. embassy in the UAE, but they were told that "they are not offering any assistance in that area at the moment."

Flights out of Dubai have been postponed through Saturday, Walker said.