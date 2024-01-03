44°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards delivers farewell address Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address Wednesday evening as Governor-Elect Jeff Landry will be inaugurated in the coming week.
Edwards, an attorney from Amite, was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Baton Rouge Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome took to social media Wednesday to thank Edwards for what he has done for the state.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior