Gonzales woman arrested in crash that killed 11-year-old on Scenic Highway Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE- A woman is being charged with the death of a boy who died in a crash on Scenic Highway Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Scenic Highway near Rafe Mayer Road. State police announced Tuesday evening that 27-year-old Treasure Charles of Gonzales was arrested for the crash.

Investigators say Charles was driving a box truck on the highway and struck a disabled vehicle in the southbound lane. Police say 11-year-old Wayne Ford of Baton Rouge was in the rear passenger seat of the stalled vehicle and died in the collision.

Neither Ford nor the driver of the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time. Both Charles and the other driver were rushed to a hospital after the collision.

Impairment is not a suspected factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Charles was booked into jail on charges of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and careless operation.