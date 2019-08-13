Gonzales officer hurt after being dragged by suspect's vehicle Monday night

GONZALES- Authorities say a suspect has been arrested and a police officer was sent to an area hospital after an incident in Ascension Parish.

Police were called to a large disturbance at Gonzales Municipal Park on E. Meylan Street around 8:30 Monday night. At the scene, officers saw a crowd of about 30 people engaged in an altercation.

One officer saw a male suspect hit another man in the face and attempt to flee in his vehicle. The officer pursued the man, later identified as 35-year-old Abraham Jones.

Authorities say Jones got into a blue SUV and began to back out of his parking space. The officer gave Jones verbal commands to stop, but he refused.

As the officer approached the driver side door of the SUV, Jones accelerated and the officer was dragged by the vehicle. He was later taken to OLOL Ascension for minor injuries.

A short time later Jones was located by deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested on outstanding warrants. Tuesday morning, Jones was transported to the Ascension Parish Jail and booked on one count of felony resisting an officer by force, one count felony battery of a police officer, one count misdemeanor disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous conduct, and one count of failure to appear bench warrant/ traffic offense.