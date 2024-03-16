Gonzales mayor stepping down, will accept new role in Louisiana Municipal Association

GONZALES - The Gonzales mayor, Barney Arceneaux, will be stepping down from his leadership position and accepting a new role at a governmental nonprofit.

The Louisiana Municipal Association confirmed Arceneaux would be the new executive director.

Arceneaux has served as the mayor of Gonzales since 2009. He will continue to serve as mayor through the end of April.

It's unclear when his new position would take effect.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's office said since Arcenaux's term ends this year, no special election will be held and an interim mayor will be appointed by the Gonzales City Council.

Read the statement from the city of Gonzales below:

Mayor Barney Arceneaux announced his resignation as mayor after 16 years of dedicated service to the residents of Gonzales. Mayor Arceneaux will serve as the executive director for the Louisiana Municipal Association.

As the executive director, Mayor Arceneaux will serve as the voice for over 300 municipalities across Louisiana by advocating, educating, and empowering local governments to effectively and efficiently serve their residents.

“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign as mayor of Gonzales. Serving this community has been the honor of a lifetime – I’m immensely proud of the work we have accomplished together and the foundation we have laid for the future of Gonzales,” said Mayor Arceneaux. “Over the last 16 years, we’ve seen significant investments in our economy, infrastructure, and culture. This opportunity to serve has been the ultimate labor of love, and I’ve had such a unique opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the residents who make me proud to call Gonzales home. While I will undoubtedly miss the day-to-day functions of running our great city, I am excited for the opportunity to bring my experience to the Louisiana Municipal Association, where I can work alongside leaders to bring prosperity to every community in the great state of Louisiana.”

The City of Gonzales experienced unprecedented economic development, population growth, and investments in local infrastructure throughout Mayor Arceneaux’s 16-year tenure. Under his leadership, the municipality secured over $21 million in federal and state grant dollars to support major recreational upgrades, procured land for a passenger rail station, and doubled the city’s water and sewer capacity – all aimed at preparing Gonzales for future growth.

The Gonzales City Council is tasked with appointing an interim mayor, who will fulfill the role until the upcoming 2024 mayoral election. Mayor Arceneaux will continue to serve as mayor through the end of April to ensure a successful transition of power.