Gonzales man shot while standing in backyard along West Sidney Street

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was shot in the chest while standing in his backyard in Gonzales Saturday night. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the shooting happened along West Sidney Street just before 11 p.m. Officers said the victim is in stable condition.

Detectives said the shooting is not believed to be connected with the gun violence that happened Friday night in Gonzales. 

As of Sunday afternoon, officers have not named a suspect or motive. Anyone with information should call (225) 647-9536. 

