Gonzales man pleads guilty in connection with 2018 stabbing incident

Samuel Muse

ASCENSION PARISH - A Gonzales man accused of stabbing another man while the two were on the set of a music video production has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

The May 2021 guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, officials say.

Samuel Muse, 42, was involved in the altercation in December of 2018. Authorities say he and another man were shooting the video near Roddy Road in Gonzales when they began disputing.

According to officials, the two men had been jokingly making fun of one another when Muse became upset and stabbed the other man in the neck with a pocket knife.

The wounded man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were alerted and Muse was subsequently arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, Muse was sentenced to nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, with credit for time served.