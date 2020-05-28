Gonzales man killed in Wednesday night crash on George Rouyea Road

ASCENSION PARISH - A fatal crash at George Rouyea Road in Ascension Parish resulted in a 92-year-old man's death on Wednesday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck occurred shortly after 5 p.m. when Thomas Ayo, a Gonzales resident, was headed south on George Rouyea Road in a 2016 Nissan Frontier.

As Ayo approached the intersection where George Rouyea Road meets Louisiana Highway 934 and came to a stop sign, he stopped, but State Police say, "for reasons still under investigation, Ayo did not clear the intersection, and he entered the intersection."

This resulted in Ayo's vehicle colliding with a 2007 GMC Yukon that was headed westbound.

Though Ayo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Yukon, who was also wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. At this time, the tragic crash remains under investigation.