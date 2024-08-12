86°
Gonzales man killed in Assumption Parish wreck

Monday, August 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

THIBODAUX - A Gonzales man was killed in a three-car wreck along an Assumption Parish highway on Monday morning. 

Louisiana State Police said of 39-year-old Pedro Leija Guzman of Gonzales was driving along LA-398 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on. Guzman's car went back into the right lane and hit another vehicle. 

Guzman died at the scene. One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers say impairment was not suspected. 

