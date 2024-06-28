Gonzales man accused of killing wife has history of domestic abuse, murder allegations dating back to 1990s

GONZALES — A Gonzales man arrested in the shooting death of his wife has been arrested twice before in killings -- including a triple murder with two child victims -- but was not convicted in those cases, court records show.

He was acquitted in one case and had the triple murder charges dropped by prosecutors.

Sean Morris, 50, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree murder after a shooting on Garcon Road in Gonzales left his wife, 44-year-old Brenda Morris, dead, Ascension Parish deputies said.

In 1993, he was arrested in Livingston Parish for the shooting death of a neighbor. They had been feuding over money. Morris was acquitted at trial, records show.

He was also indicted in the May 2000 murder of a woman, her 4-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old. Morris and Marvin Jones allegedly kidnapped the three victims, took them to a remote road in Port Allen, shot them all in the head and left them to die. Jones was convicted of the crime, but charges against Morris were dropped in 2014, records say.

Morris was booked with domestic abuse battery in 2023, but records show that the case was dismissed later that year. It is unclear from court records whether his wife was the victim, but she was subpoenaed in the case.

Morris was also arrested in 2009 for holding up a sushi restaurant and pleaded guilty to simple burglary in 2015; by 2018, he was issued a first-offender pardon.

He also pleaded guilty to simple property damage in December 2023 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the imposition of his sentence was delayed until Feb. 7, 2024, and he didn’t show up for court, records show. A bench warrant was then issued.