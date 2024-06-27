87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing wife

1 hour 19 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 10:02 AM June 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Sean Morris (left) and Brenda Morris (right)

GONZALES - A man was arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sean Morris, 50, was arrested Wednesday after a shooting on Garcon Road in Gonzales. When deputies arrived they found Morris' wife, 44-year-old Brenda Morris, dead from a gunshot wound.

Morris reportedly shot Brenda during an altercation. 

He was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Brenda Morris worked at the local Lamendola's Supermarket for over 13 years. She served as the head cook for the store's deli. 

Trending News

"She wasn't just a colleague," the store's staff said in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "She was family. Her laughter and love filled our store, creating a sense of community and joy that will be irreplaceably missed."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days