Gonzales man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing wife

Sean Morris (left) and Brenda Morris (right)

GONZALES - A man was arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sean Morris, 50, was arrested Wednesday after a shooting on Garcon Road in Gonzales. When deputies arrived they found Morris' wife, 44-year-old Brenda Morris, dead from a gunshot wound.

Morris reportedly shot Brenda during an altercation.

He was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brenda Morris worked at the local Lamendola's Supermarket for over 13 years. She served as the head cook for the store's deli.

"She wasn't just a colleague," the store's staff said in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "She was family. Her laughter and love filled our store, creating a sense of community and joy that will be irreplaceably missed."